Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.
Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
