Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

