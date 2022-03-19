Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Star Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

