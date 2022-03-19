Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $107.38 on Friday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Standex International (Get Rating)
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.