Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $107.38 on Friday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

