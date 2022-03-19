SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $314,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 242.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.