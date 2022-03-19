Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPRB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $115,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

