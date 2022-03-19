Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

