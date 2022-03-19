Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Natixis raised its position in Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.