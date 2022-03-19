Spire Wealth Management Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $18.58 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

