Spire Wealth Management Buys 397 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

