Spire Wealth Management Acquires 939 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

