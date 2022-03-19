Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,384 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 904,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $24.52 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

