Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

