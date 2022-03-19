SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Decreased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82.

