SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

