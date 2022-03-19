SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 550.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,594 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 79,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

