SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000.

CWB stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. 228,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,471. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

