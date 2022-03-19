SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 430,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.64 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

