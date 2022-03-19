SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. 2,438,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

