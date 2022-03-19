Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of SPKKY stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.