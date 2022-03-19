SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 142,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $719.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

