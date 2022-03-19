Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 3,124,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,437. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

