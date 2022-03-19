Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. 88,174,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,314,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

