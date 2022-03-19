Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 634 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 3M by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

MMM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.