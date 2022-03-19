Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,826,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 392,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.79. 5,458,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.