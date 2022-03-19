Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.