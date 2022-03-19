Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,783. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

