Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,452. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

