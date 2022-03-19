Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.27. 32,871,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,850,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.