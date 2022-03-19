Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $122,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 530,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,866. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

