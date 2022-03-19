Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.24. 235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($48.90) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

