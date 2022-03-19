Softcat (LON:SCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,726 ($22.44) on Thursday. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,592.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,827.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.