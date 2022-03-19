Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $48,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.16. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

