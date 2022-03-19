SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SRU.UN opened at C$33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$26.65 and a 1 year high of C$33.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

