Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($9.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 768 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 736.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 815.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,737.44).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

