Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

SLTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

