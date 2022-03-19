Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

