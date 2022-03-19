SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With improvement in air-travel demand, SkyWest carried 72.2% more passengers in 2021 compared with the year-ago level. As a result, passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) expanded 1820 percentage points to 74.6% in 2021. SkyWest's liquidity position is also encouraging. SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable as well. However, rising maintenance expenses (up 32% year over year in 2021) and increase in aircraft fuel costs (up 73.4% in 2021) are hurting SkyWest’s bottom line.Flight cancellations due to the system outage in October 2021 also do not bode well. The bleak outlook for 2022 block hours (a measure of aircraft utilization) due to the omicron-induced staffing challenges is very concerning. Management expects 2022 block hours to be down approximately 10-15% from 2021 levels.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

