Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.80. Skillz shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 670,391 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 232,878 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skillz by 36.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

