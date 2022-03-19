Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading Down 1.6%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 4,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 546,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simmons First National by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

