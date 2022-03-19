Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SILC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

