Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.80.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. Sika has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.