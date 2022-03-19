Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Sika has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Get Sika alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.80.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.