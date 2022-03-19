Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

