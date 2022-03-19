Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 337,147 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,147 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

