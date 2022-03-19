Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.