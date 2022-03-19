Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $386.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.77.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,361. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $206.07 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.