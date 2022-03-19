Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.99. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
