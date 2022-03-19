Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.99. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.