Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 3,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 255,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Specifically, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and have sold 22,453 shares valued at $703,978. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,209,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,979,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

