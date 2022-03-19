Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.23.

TSE SMT opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

