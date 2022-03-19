Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Cut to €207.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

